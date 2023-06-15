Shreveport police officer arrested, accused of battery on an officer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police officer is being held on four charges, including battery on a police officer.

LaBrian D’Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, was arrested at noon Wednesday (June 14) and booked into the City Jail at 3:36 p.m., booking records show. He later was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 5:30 p.m.

Marsden remains in Caddo Correctional, where he’s being held on one count each of cyberstalking, stalking, domestic abuse battery and battery of a police officer. No bonds have been set.

Caddo Correctional records also show that Marsden was booked there May 9, 2014, on a charge of simple battery. It’s not immediately clear what became of that charge. An article KSLA News 12 published at that time indicates he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Marsden also is the Shreveport police K-9 officer who was awarded the Shreveport 40 & 8 (Society of 40 Men & 8 Horses) Award in March 2020 and the Louisiana 40 & 8 Award in July 2020 for arresting Gregory Newson, the man accused of murdering Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson.

And Marsden is one of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Elijah Haggerty, a 31-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman at her home on Cade Drive then dragging her outside and going back inside.

When police arrived, they found Haggerty inside the home. They say he lifted up his gun and that’s when two of the officers shot, hitting him at least once. Haggerty died at the scene.

The Caddo district attorney’s office later cleared all three officers of any wrongdoing, saying they were protecting themselves and others when they fatally shot Haggerty.

