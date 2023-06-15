Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport police officer arrested, accused of battery on an officer

Records show it’s the 2nd time he’s been booked into Caddo Correctional
BOOKED: LaBrian D'Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, one count each of cyberstalking, stalking,...
BOOKED: LaBrian D'Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, one count each of cyberstalking, stalking, domestic abuse battery and battery of a police officer(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police officer is being held on four charges, including battery on a police officer.

LaBrian D’Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, was arrested at noon Wednesday (June 14) and booked into the City Jail at 3:36 p.m., booking records show. He later was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 5:30 p.m.

Marsden remains in Caddo Correctional, where he’s being held on one count each of cyberstalking, stalking, domestic abuse battery and battery of a police officer. No bonds have been set.

Caddo Correctional records also show that Marsden was booked there May 9, 2014, on a charge of simple battery. It’s not immediately clear what became of that charge. An article KSLA News 12 published at that time indicates he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Marsden also is the Shreveport police K-9 officer who was awarded the Shreveport 40 & 8 (Society of 40 Men & 8 Horses) Award in March 2020 and the Louisiana 40 & 8 Award in July 2020 for arresting Gregory Newson, the man accused of murdering Panola County, Texas, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson.

And Marsden is one of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Elijah Haggerty, a 31-year-old man suspected of shooting a woman at her home on Cade Drive then dragging her outside and going back inside.

When police arrived, they found Haggerty inside the home. They say he lifted up his gun and that’s when two of the officers shot, hitting him at least once. Haggerty died at the scene.

The Caddo district attorney’s office later cleared all three officers of any wrongdoing, saying they were protecting themselves and others when they fatally shot Haggerty.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
Victim beaten in head with cast-iron skillet; arrest made

Latest News

Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 23-24
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday
Glen Larson charged on 51 counts of possession of child pornography
Man booked into Bossier Max on 51 counts of child porn possession