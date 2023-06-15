Getting Answers
Shreveport man pleads guilty to violent ‘22 carjacking of nurse outside hospital

Lewis Moton, DOB: 11/23/1973
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport has pleaded guilty to violently carjacking a nurse in 2022.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Lewis Moton, 49, pleaded guilty just before the jury was set to start his trial.

The DA’s office says on July 28, 2022, the victim was ending her shift at a medical facility in the 1800 block of Irving Place when Moton forced the door of her car open and attacked her. Officials say the woman was thrown out of her car into another vehicle and was injured while fighting back against Moton, who eventually took her phone, car, and possessions.

Police were able to track the woman’s car using an app on her phone, and managed to recover the vehicle within half an hour of the incident. Police located Moton and some of the victim’s belongings near where they found the car.

On July 25, Moton returns to court for sentencing. He faces anywhere from two to 25 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Because of prior felony convictions, he’s eligible for multi-bill sentencing, the DA says.

