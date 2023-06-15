School safety summit happening at the River Center June 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement, school leaders, mental health professionals, and first responders are some of the many agencies who are making sure your kids are safe when they return to school in the fall.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will be meeting with them at their second annual Louisiana School Safety Summit on Thursday, June 15 in Baton Rouge.

It’s happening from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center. This free statewide event allows everyone to share and learn best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness.

This comes after the La. Dept. of Education announced they are investing more than $20 million to harden the perimeter around schools.

The opening session and keynote address will take place at 8:15 a.m. and will include remarks from State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

This comes after the Louisiana Department of Education announced they are investing more than $20 million to harden the perimeter around schools. Dr. Brumley said their big focus is making sure they control who comes in and out of each building and that their locks work.

“New school construction always thinks about school security first,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “But we have many old facilities in our state. And so what we’re trying to do is push out $20 plus million to retrofit some of those facilities to make them safer. And so the idea would be that you could start to fill some of this for the beginning of next school year. One of the things I would share with parents is just to monitor social media of your children and make sure that if you see something that doesn’t seem right, or doesn’t look right, that you notify the appropriate authorities, because we’d rather know than not know, so we can respond accordingly.”

You can register for the event at LouisianaBelieves.com.

This free statewide event allows everyone to share and learn best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness.

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) will be meeting with them at their second annual Louisiana School Safety Summit on Thursday, June 15 in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.