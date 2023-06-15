Getting Answers
Rainbow PAC fights for LGBTQ+ rights in Shreveport

The Rainbow Political Action Coalition formed six weeks ago, and in that time, the group has grown to nearly 500 members.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport organization is fighting for LGBTQ+ rights.

The Rainbow Political Action Coalition formed six weeks ago, and in that time, the group has grown to nearly 500 members. The organization has hosted several protests against bills that they say threaten LGBTQ+ rights. The group says they have meetings each week and plan to continue taking action until the LGBTQ+ community in Louisiana receives equal rights.

Organizers say the group was formed to protest against legislation that they say threaten their rights.

Rainbow PAC
Rainbow PAC(KSLA)

“We started Rainbow PAC about six weeks ago because we realized that all of a sudden that in 2023 that we were being indicated by anti-LGBTQ bills in the House. Our group stands for equal rights for LGBTQ people; we just want to be left alone to live our lives,” Rainbow PAC Cofounder Alana Oldham said. “We are not hurting anyone. There’s a lot of misinformation out there that’s targeting our community.”

Rainbow PAC says although they have received a lot of hate and backlash, they plan to continue advocating for equal rights.

“It’s still coming out of the mouths of people today and spreading misinformation all over social media and riling people up against us in a way that’s making it unsafe for us to exist here,” Oldham said.

The group says they plan to move forward with meetings for members only. They say they’re prepared to hold more protests when needed.

“We don’t want to be ostracized. We want to be a positive influence in people’s lives.”

The group has several events planned to celebrate Pride Month.

