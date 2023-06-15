Getting Answers
Q-Prom 2023 to set sail with cruise-theme
By Daffney Dawson and Michael Barnes
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - ShrevePride is preparing to conclude Pride Month with an at-sea adventure!

Q-Prom is ready to set sail with the theme “Seas Shreveport.” After a successful 2022, the group is making this year bigger and even more extravagant for those 16 and up.

ShrevePride says the prom began in 2019 and is now the largest Pride event in the ArkLaTex. Q-Prom is a space that offers partygoers a second chance to experience prom with no judgement.

Landy Andrews says this year’s theme is based on a cruise experience.

“Each level or ArtSpace is going to be decorated with different rooms that you would find on a cruise ship. We’re going to have great entertainment to bring in that theme.”

Q-Prom will take place at ArtSpace in downtown Shreveport from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 24. Tickets are $35 and include four floors of partying, snacks, a band, DJ, drag performances, games and more. There will also be a cash bar.

A limited seating pre-prom dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. next door at Pepito XO. The private dinner will consist of three courses.

To get your tickets, click here!

