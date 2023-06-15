NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed a tornado in Cass County

The tornado went through the county between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Wednesday, meteorologist Cody Gottschalk said. Due to the amount of damage to an industrial building, the NWS stated that the tornado was an EF2 with estimated sustained winds of 120 miles per hour.

Sheriff Larry Rowe said that there are many trees down in the county. There were several wrecks on 59 north of Atlanta due to weather. The community of Bloomburg suffered the most damage, Rowe said.

He also said that several campers at Atlanta State Park were damaged, as well as some businesses on Hwy 59.

This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage. (Viewer Whitley Walden)

