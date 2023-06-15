Getting Answers
Mudbugs select five players during NAHL Draft

Team bolsters offense while adding to defense
Shreveport Mudbugs draft five players during NAHL Draft
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Inside the coach’s offices inside the Hirsch Coliseum, the future of the Mudbugs were decided.

Mudbugs coach in draft war room
Mudbugs coach in draft war room(KSLA)

“Yeah, we had four or five of us in here, in this room, during the draft, " says Mudbugs associate head coach, Michael Hill. I was on the phone, with my earpiece on, letting these guys know what’s going on.”

Shreveport Mudbugs are on the clock to make a selection in the draft
Shreveport Mudbugs are on the clock to make a selection in the draft(KSLA)

With only five picks, in 16 rounds of the North American Hockey League Draft, Shreveport selects: Dalton Andrew (forward), Riley Fitzgerald (forward), Billy Sancibrian (forward), Andrew Seminara (forward), and Jameson Klein (defenseman).

“We were looking to reload offensively, " says Hill. “We felt we got some really good strong forwards that are going to make an impact for us on the scoring level. Also, keep that heaviness around that we’re looking for in our team identity. And then, picked up a good defenseman.

Mudbugs associate head coach Michael Hill working during NAHL Draft
Mudbugs associate head coach Michael Hill working during NAHL Draft(KSLA)

Following Shreveport’s second-round playoff exit, the team loses eight players, but feature many returners on defense. However, post training camp no one’s spot is guaranteed.

“This past season, we had five or six free agent players who made the team that weren’t tendered, that weren’t drafted and weren’t returning players. We want to give the opportunity to those that are going to be putting in the work.”

Casting a net to see where the talent is, is strenuous enough.

Shreveport Mudbugs player in practice
Shreveport Mudbugs player in practice(KSLA)

“We do have a good scouting staff, " says Hill. “Our Director of Player Personnel is always out in the rink, all over the U.S. We have really good connections with all types of coaches that are in the youth hockey realm.”

Then come early August, up to 100 players will return for Mudbugs training camp, hoping to be the lucky few to make the squad.

“No other team does it like that in this league, " says Hill. “I was skeptical because it was my first year here, and doing that type of tryout camp process, I really loved it.”

