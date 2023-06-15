Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration held on June 23-24

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is just days away, and the ArkLaTex is commemorating the holiday including Mansfield.

The city will host its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration next weekend (June 23-24).

Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield, La. (Mary Green)

“We’re honoring our foreparents when we celebrate Juneteenth. We’re showing them love for what they went through for us, so I think everybody that can and will should try to come out and help us to celebrate because this is a very special occasion,” President of Mansfield Civic Group Mary Green said. “I mean our foreparents went through a lot, so Juneteenth is a way to celebrate them.”

Some of the big headliners include:

3 Kings

Avail Hollywood

B Cam Zydeco & The Zydeco Youngbucks

Johnathan Jewett

