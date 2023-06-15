Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration held on June 23-24

By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is just days away, and the ArkLaTex is commemorating the holiday including Mansfield.

The city will host its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration next weekend (June 23-24).

Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield, La.
Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield, La.(Mary Green)

“We’re honoring our foreparents when we celebrate Juneteenth. We’re showing them love for what they went through for us, so I think everybody that can and will should try to come out and help us to celebrate because this is a very special occasion,” President of Mansfield Civic Group Mary Green said. “I mean our foreparents went through a lot, so Juneteenth is a way to celebrate them.”

Some of the big headliners include:

  • 3 Kings
  • Avail Hollywood
  • B Cam Zydeco & The Zydeco Youngbucks
  • Johnathan Jewett

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
Victim beaten in head with cast-iron skillet; arrest made

Latest News

BOOKED: LaBrian D'Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, one count each of cyberstalking, stalking,...
Shreveport police officer arrested, accused of battery on an officer
Committee chair speaks on return of Juneteenth pagent
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
Glen Larson charged on 51 counts of possession of child pornography
Man booked into Bossier Max on 51 counts of child porn possession