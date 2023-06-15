Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 23-24
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is just days away, and the ArkLaTex is commemorating the holiday including Mansfield.
The city will host its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration next weekend (June 23-24).
“We’re honoring our foreparents when we celebrate Juneteenth. We’re showing them love for what they went through for us, so I think everybody that can and will should try to come out and help us to celebrate because this is a very special occasion,” President of Mansfield Civic Group Mary Green said. “I mean our foreparents went through a lot, so Juneteenth is a way to celebrate them.”
Some of the big headliners include:
- 3 Kings
- Avail Hollywood
- B Cam Zydeco & The Zydeco Youngbucks
- Johnathan Jewett
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.