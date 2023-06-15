Getting Answers
Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 23-24

By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Juneteenth is just days away, and the ArkLaTex is commemorating the holiday including Mansfield.

The city will host its 10th annual Juneteenth Celebration next weekend (June 23-24).

Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield, La.
Juneteenth Celebration in Mansfield, La.(Mary Green)

“We’re honoring our foreparents when we celebrate Juneteenth. We’re showing them love for what they went through for us, so I think everybody that can and will should try to come out and help us to celebrate because this is a very special occasion,” President of Mansfield Civic Group Mary Green said. “I mean our foreparents went through a lot, so Juneteenth is a way to celebrate them.”

Some of the big headliners include:

  • 3 Kings
  • Avail Hollywood
  • B Cam Zydeco & The Zydeco Youngbucks
  • Johnathan Jewett

