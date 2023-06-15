Getting Answers
Investigation underway after death in Bossier City Jail

By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the City of Bossier have confirmed a recent death at the Bossier City Jail.

Details on the incident are limited at this time, however, the cause of death is reported to be by hanging.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

