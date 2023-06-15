Investigation underway after death in Bossier City Jail

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the City of Bossier have confirmed a recent death at the Bossier City Jail.

Details on the incident are limited at this time, however, the cause of death is reported to be by hanging.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.