Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes

Bee An Advocate, a virtual event, to be held at noon Friday, June 16
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Families Helping Families is a nonprofit and a group of individuals committed to helping those with disabilities.

The group offers resources like peer-to-peer support and special education empowerment. The organization is located in Bossier and services nine parishes. The mission is to help parents with an array of issues from getting them information on local and state resources out there, to assisting with referrals and educating parents about their rights.

The group encourages parents to advocate for their children, and to teach them to strengthen their own voices and advocate for themselves.

Bee An Advocate
Bee An Advocate(EarlySteps)

On Wednesday, June 14, KSLA was joined live by Monica Stampley, an EarlySteps community outreach specialist, and Katelyn Moses, an EarlySteps parent, to talk about Bee An Advocate, an upcoming event that Families Helping Families is sponsoring.

The event will present five steps a parent can take to be the best possible advocate for their child. Mimi Webb, LaCAN leader for Region 7, will inform parents on how they can make a change for their children with special needs. Click here to register for the virtual event. It will be held Friday, June 16 at 12 p.m.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

