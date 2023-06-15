Dangerous heat & humidity arrives today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another very warm and muggy start to our day with wake up temperatures already in the middle and upper 70s. We could see a handful of storms across the eastern half of the ArkLaTex through mid morning but most of the region will stay dry.

Heading into the afternoon, the heat will be the big weather story as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. Feels like numbers will be near 110 for the southern half of the ArkLaTex where a Heat Advisory has now been issued. Try and avoid being outdoors later this afternoon if you can!

Later tonight, another large complex of storms will organize across Oklahoma and then race southeast and impact much of the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours. As this line pushes through, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts over 60 mph.

Another very hot and humid day is expected for Friday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Once again, with that stationary front lingering nearby, we can’t rule out a few storms but overall storm chances will be going down.

Looking ahead to the weekend, heat will continue to be the big story as temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday along with dangerous feels like temperatures. The overall pattern will continue to favor complexes of thunderstorms diving in from the northwest through the entire weekend. Right now, it appears the best chance of storms and severe weather will reside across the northeast third of the ArkLaTex.

Next week looks like more of the same with plenty of heat and humidity each day along with small storm chances, mainly in our far northeast zones.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

