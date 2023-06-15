Baton Rouge man arrested following I-10 chase involving vehicle stolen in Shreveport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase that began in Lake Charles and ended in Jennings Tuesday evening was a pursuit of a vehicle stolen out of Shreveport, authorities said.

David Todd Blanchard, 30, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on counts of aggravated flight, possession of stolen items, felony obstruction, possession of marijuana, CDS II possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The chase began when officers attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Legion Street and Gerstner Memorial Drive in Lake Charles, according to Lt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Blanchard refused to stop, instead getting on I-10 E and leading police on a chase that ended when his vehicle was disabled in Jennings. she said.

Officials with state police, which assisted with the case, said spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle.

David Blanchard was transported to LCPD headquarters, then booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.