Arkansas Supreme Court allows LEARNS Act to take effect

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a Thursday morning ruling, the Arkansas Supreme Court said the new education law known as the LEARNS Act can start immediately.

K8 News reported back in May that a judge issued a temporary restraining order on the LEARNS Act.

However, the state supreme court voided the restraining order.

There’s a separate lawsuit filed by concerned parents and Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students.

The lawsuit states that because the act had an emergency clause, that was not voted on separately from the bill, Arkansas LEARNS is not yet state law.

