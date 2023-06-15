Another round of storms tonight with more heat on the way this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite a quiet afternoon we’re expecting another round of storms and possible severe weather coming in tonight. The storm threat is likely to decrease for the weekend, but then dangerous heat conditions are going to set back in and continue into next week.

Showers and storms will be pushing into the ArkLaTex later this evening and into tonight. Some storms could be severe again. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats. The tornado potential is low, but not zero. Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts after you’ve gone to bed such as the KSLA First Alert Weather app. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s in most spots.

A few showers or storms are possible mainly during the morning hours Friday. Not everyone will see rain. We’ll see partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions through the afternoon. Temperatures will heat back into the mid 90s and it will feel like the low 100s with the humidity.

More heat and humidity are on the way for the weekend. Saturday is looking mostly dry, but a few showers and storms are possible on Sunday. Temperatures will run mainly in the low to mid 90s over the weekend and it will feel hotter with the humidity.

Heat and humidity will be the main story heading through next week with only some isolated rain chances expected. Temperatures will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s at times. With the humidity it may feel like 105+ most afternoons. Morning lows will be mostly in the mid 70s.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.