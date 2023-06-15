Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

1 dies in house fire sparked by lightning

One person died in a house fire about 1:30 a.m. June 14, 2023, in the 300 block of Hilltop Road...
One person died in a house fire about 1:30 a.m. June 14, 2023, in the 300 block of Hilltop Road in Shongaloo that investigators believe was sparked by lightning, according to the Louisiana fire marshal's office.(Source: Louisiana fire marshal's office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a house fire that investigators believe was sparked by lightning.

“While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old male homeowner,” the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports. “Two cats also died in the fire.”

Shongaloo firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Hilltop Road about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 14).

The victim later was found in a bedroom.

“Following an assessment of the scene, including viewing nearby surveillance video, at this time, deputies believe lightning from overnight storms is a contributing factor to this fire,” says a statement from the state fire marshal’s office.

Deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in the home.

If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life or to register for a free smoke alarm, click here or contact your local fire department to request installation of a free smoke alarm.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
Storm damages buildings; 1 person hurt when tree falls on RV at state park

Latest News

BOOKED: LaBrian D'Mario Marsden, 35, of Shreveport, one count each of cyberstalking, stalking,...
Shreveport police officer arrested, accused of battery on an officer
Mansfield annual Juneteenth Celebration to be held June 23-24
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
Families Helping Families helps people with special needs in 9 parishes
This building on Hwy 59 Cass County received extensive damage.
NWS confirms EF2 tornado in Cass County Wednesday