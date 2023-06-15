1 dies in house fire sparked by lightning

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — One person died in a house fire that investigators believe was sparked by lightning.

“While official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old male homeowner,” the Louisiana fire marshal’s office reports. “Two cats also died in the fire.”

Shongaloo firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Hilltop Road about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 14).

The victim later was found in a bedroom.

“Following an assessment of the scene, including viewing nearby surveillance video, at this time, deputies believe lightning from overnight storms is a contributing factor to this fire,” says a statement from the state fire marshal’s office.

Deputies were unable to locate any working smoke alarms in the home.

If you need help getting smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life or to register for a free smoke alarm, click here or contact your local fire department to request installation of a free smoke alarm.

