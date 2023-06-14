Getting Answers
Woman found guilty of stabbing boyfriend in 2020, not reporting death

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport woman has been found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend and not reporting his death for over eight hours in 2020.

Kimberly Johnson, 43, was found guilty on June 13.

On Sept. 3, 2020, Johnson and 43-year-old Lemel Taylor went home after visiting Taylor’s mother. The following morning, Taylor was found stabbed to death on the living room sofa. Johnson called 911 and said that Taylor was not breathing.

When fire medics arrived, they determined rigor mortis had set in. The coroner later determined Taylor had been dead more than eight hours when 911 was called.

Officials say there were no signs of forced entry at the home. At first, Johnson claimed to not know what had happened, but later admitted stabbing Taylor after he threatened her. Johnson had a self-inflicted cut on one hand, but no other injuries.

Evidence on the scene contradicted Johnson’s story of a struggle. She admitted to disposing of the murder weapon in a sewer drain. She took police to the drain and the knife was recovered.

Johnson returns to court on July 6. She will face a mandatory life prison sentence without possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence. For the obstruction charge, she faces up to 40 years at hard labor.

