Versified: Juneteenth to be held at Robinson Film Center

Robinson Film Center turns 15
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Versified, a poetic event to help inspire energy for attendees, giving people the ability to translate, transcribe, and transform language into poetic expression returns for Juneteenth.

On June 15, Caddo Parish Poet Laureate, Poetic X, and other Shreveport-Bossier poets are holding their Versified documentary, viewing. This month’s special Versified is focusing on education, enlightenment, and empowerment. The event will be happening at the Robinson Film Center, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Attending poets:

Activities:

  • Documentary screening
  • Poetry reading
  • Live Q&A
  • Writing/Essay Contest
  • Marketplace
  • Empowerment to be published by Speak A Million Publishing
  • Resource folders
  • and more

To purchase your tickets, visit robinsonfilmcenter.org or 318-459-4122.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event.

Learn and experience more about the art of poetry and the poets that create it during a documentary screening and poetry event.

