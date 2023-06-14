Versified: Juneteenth to be held at Robinson Film Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Versified, a poetic event to help inspire energy for attendees, giving people the ability to translate, transcribe, and transform language into poetic expression returns for Juneteenth.

On June 15, Caddo Parish Poet Laureate, Poetic X, and other Shreveport-Bossier poets are holding their Versified documentary, viewing. This month’s special Versified is focusing on education, enlightenment, and empowerment. The event will be happening at the Robinson Film Center, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Attending poets:

Poetic X

Cherie Grey

Neverlyn Townsel

DeTells

Activities:

Documentary screening

Poetry reading

Live Q&A

Writing/Essay Contest

Marketplace

Empowerment to be published by Speak A Million Publishing

Resource folders

and more

To purchase your tickets, visit robinsonfilmcenter.org or 318-459-4122.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event.

