Tracking the continued storm threat into this evening

By Austin Evans
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! This active pattern continues in the ArkLaTex and this time it brought really nasty stuff to the region. A brief tornado reported near the Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana borders early in the afternoon is a good reminder that when we say “near-zero” when regarding a tornado threat, does not mean “zero.” Temperatures have been highly variable in your location with folks in the south easily reaching the low-90s. Tonight, we’ll stay warm and humid across the region with lows dropping to the low-70s. There remains a threat of storms in place until around midnight.

There is still a severe threat for your Thursday but it looks like things will begin calming down. Hot conditions are expected tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-90s. The models we use have not been great with regard to placing storms, the highest storm threat appears to move in late tomorrow night and linger into Friday morning. Once again, the main threats will be damaging wind and large hail with a non-zero tornado threat.

Going into the weekend the heat and humidity really turn up with highs in the upper-90s expected Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values will likely reach above 105 for those days. The ugly humidity looks to continue into next week. The storm chances appear to take a break after tomorrow so the weekend is looking mainly dry.

