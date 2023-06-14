Teen wanted for deadly shooting in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted on multiple charges after a reported shooting in Mansfield that happened early Wednesday morning (June 14).

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mansfield Police Department are currently searching for man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in Mansfield. It happened around 6 a.m., officials say.

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19, of Mansfield, is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Massey is described as a Black male who is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs just under 140 lbs.

Anyone who sees Massey should not approach him or confront him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

