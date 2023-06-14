Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Teen wanted for deadly shooting in Mansfield

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - A man is wanted on multiple charges after a reported shooting in Mansfield that happened early Wednesday morning (June 14).

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mansfield Police Department are currently searching for man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in Mansfield. It happened around 6 a.m., officials say.

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19, of Mansfield, is wanted for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Massey is described as a Black male who is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs just under 140 lbs.

Anyone who sees Massey should not approach him or confront him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
Victim beaten in head with cast-iron skillet; arrest made

Latest News

Glen Larson charged on 51 counts of possession of child pornography
Man booked into Bossier Max on 51 charges of child porn
BESE introduces appeals process for state’s LEAP scoring graduation requirement
Police are sharing these surveillance cameras photos from inside Boost Mobile in hopes someone...
SPD captures man accused of robbing cellphone store
KSLA's sports director speaks with Shreveport Mudbugs announcer about draft day