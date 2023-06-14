Getting Answers
Storm damages buildings; motorists report vehicles being blown off East Texas highway

Downed trees, power lines spur power outages, block some roadways
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City...
Multiple structures were damaged during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City and Domino in Cass County, Texas. This is the same area that had a tornado signature on radar.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Damage reports are coming in from a thunderstorm that rolled across East Texas and southwest Arkansas and skimmed northwest Louisiana.

Multiple buildings were damaged between Queen City and Domino in Cass County, Texas. Motorists there said their vehicles were blown off Highway 59. This is the same area that had a tornado signature on radar.

Motorists said their vehicles were blown off Highway 59 during a storm that struck June 14,...
Motorists said their vehicles were blown off Highway 59 during a storm that struck June 14, 2023, between Queen City and Domino in Cass County, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Some roads were rendered impassable, including Highway 149 and Highway 160 in Miller County, Ark.

Downed trees and power lines resulted in power outages impacting thousands of AEP/SWEPCO customers. Among them are about 2,300 customers in the Bossier Parish town of Plain Dealing and 1,400 in the northern Caddo Parish town of Vivian, the utility reports.

Also in Caddo, trees are down in the 1300 block of North Pine Street in Vivian.

