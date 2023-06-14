Storm damages buildings; motorists report vehicles being blown off East Texas highway

(KSLA) — Damage reports are coming in from a thunderstorm that rolled across East Texas and southwest Arkansas and skimmed northwest Louisiana.

Multiple buildings were damaged between Queen City and Domino in Cass County, Texas. Motorists there said their vehicles were blown off Highway 59. This is the same area that had a tornado signature on radar.

Some roads were rendered impassable, including Highway 149 and Highway 160 in Miller County, Ark.

Downed trees and power lines resulted in power outages impacting thousands of AEP/SWEPCO customers. Among them are about 2,300 customers in the Bossier Parish town of Plain Dealing and 1,400 in the northern Caddo Parish town of Vivian, the utility reports.

Also in Caddo, trees are down in the 1300 block of North Pine Street in Vivian.

