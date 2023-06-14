Red River Revel promises to be bigger and better Sept. 30-Oct. 8
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 47th annual Red River Revel arts festival will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.
It’s a nine-day arts festival; approximately 100,000 visitors from all over the country attend each year. Recently, organizers gave a preview of the music lineup festivalgoers can expect.
RELATED>>> POSTER REVEALED FOR 2023 RED RIVER REVEL
On Tuesday, June 13, KSLA was joined live by executive director of the festival, Logan Lewis.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:
MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.