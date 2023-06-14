Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Red River Revel promises to be bigger and better Sept. 30-Oct. 8

(KSLA News 12 file photo)
(KSLA News 12 file photo)(Red River Revel)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 47th annual Red River Revel arts festival will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.

It’s a nine-day arts festival; approximately 100,000 visitors from all over the country attend each year. Recently, organizers gave a preview of the music lineup festivalgoers can expect.

RELATED>>> POSTER REVEALED FOR 2023 RED RIVER REVEL

On Tuesday, June 13, KSLA was joined live by executive director of the festival, Logan Lewis.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Nautica Byrd, DOB: 11/5/1999
Authorities arrest woman who reportedly shot at someone during Facebook Live
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

art-ish celebrates and highlights Black artistry
art-ish celebrates and highlights Black artistry
Red River Revel promises to be bigger and better Sept. 30-Oct. 8
Red River Revel promises to be bigger and better Sept. 30-Oct. 8
Artist says art-ish encourages all ages & races to express themselves
art-ish highlights Black artistry for third year
The WPN has awarded a grant worth $90,000 to Volunteers for Youth Justice.
Women’s Philanthropy Network awards $90,000 to Volunteers for Youth Justice for The Harbor