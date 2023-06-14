Red River Revel promises to be bigger and better Sept. 30-Oct. 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 47th annual Red River Revel arts festival will be held Sept. 30 through Oct. 8.

It’s a nine-day arts festival; approximately 100,000 visitors from all over the country attend each year. Recently, organizers gave a preview of the music lineup festivalgoers can expect.

On Tuesday, June 13, KSLA was joined live by executive director of the festival, Logan Lewis.

