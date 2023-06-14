Minden prepares for ‘Celebrating Stories of Freedom’ Juneteenth event
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Communities across Minden will come together on Saturday, June 17 for a Juneteenth celebration.
The day is set to be full of history and fun. There will be music, food, pop-up shops, a bouncy house, arts and crafts, and more.
The event, “Minden: Celebrating Stories of Freedom,” will begin at 10 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive.
