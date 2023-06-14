MIND MATTERS: yoga and mental health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking to strengthen your body and brain, you may want to explore yoga and its effects on your mental health.

KSLA spoke with Hollie Lloyd, a registered yoga teacher and yoga program manager at Brentwood Hospital, about the positive effects of yoga.

Lloyd teaches patience, how to integrate breathing, movement and meditation practices into daily life to bolster physical and mental health. She works with patients of all ages to provide additional tools to take control of your own well-being.

“Yoga translates to mean union, and its harmonization of all things: mind, body, breath and spirit. In order to uplift ourselves so that we can lead lives that are more accepting and understanding in the present moment instead of that need to control or change the circumstances we find ourselves in. We learn to go with the flow a little bit better,” Lloyd explained.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.