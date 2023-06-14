Getting Answers
Man booked into Bossier Max on 51 charges of child porn

Glen Larson charged on 51 counts of possession of child pornography
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old Plan Dealing man for possession of child pornography Saturday (June 10).

Glen Larson, of the 100 block of Hamiter Circle, was arrested on 51 counts of child porn. Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation began after they received a cyber tip about Larson’s activities. During an interview with detectives, he admitted to purchasing the content.

According to officials, the investigation is ongoing.

Larson was booked into Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility with a bond of $510,000.

