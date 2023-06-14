Getting Answers
LSU learns its SEC opponents for 2024 football season

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team and its fans now know the Tigers’ in-conference opponents for the first season with expansion teams, Texas and Oklahoma.

**NOTE: Opponents listed alphabetically:

  • Alabama - Home
  • Arkansas - Away
  • Florida - Away
  • Oklahoma - Home
  • Ole Miss - Home
  • South Carolina - Away
  • Texas A&M - Away
  • Vanderbilt - Home

The game dates have not yet been determined.

More to come.

