Juneteenth pageant kicks off celebrations in Homer, Louisiana

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Five days of celebrations for Juneteenth is kicking off in the town of Homer with Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth Pageant.

On June 14, in Homer, Louisiana, a week of festivities will be kicking off in celebration of Juneteenth at the town hall, at 400 East Main Street, and Mayfield Park, Hill Street.

The Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth Pageant first happened over 10 years ago, and now the event is returning. The pageant will have participants from ages 5 to 17 years of age and over 40 contestants have registered. The event is free to attend.

“I believe the children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way,” says Dr. Xanthe Y. Seals, Mayor of Homer, Louisiana, when asked about how she hopes the pageant will highlight the children of Homer and Claiborne Parish.

Mr. and Misses Juneteenth Pageant. (Town of Homer)

Celebrations for the week begin with the pageant and will include multiple other events.

Festivities Schedule:

Wednesday, June 14

Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth Pageant, 6:30 p.m., at Homer’s City Hall, 400 East Main Street, Homer, La.

Thursday, June 15

Morning Bike-a-thon & Health Fair, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Homer’s City Hall.

Friday, June 16

Talent Show, 6:30 p.m., Homer’s City Hall

Business Lunch & Learn, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m., Homer’s City Hall

Saturday, June 17

Parade - Parade Line-Up 9:15 a.m., Homer High, 1008 North Main Street. The parade kick-off at 10 a.m., ends at Mayfield Park.

After parade celebrations, including games, music, vendors, food trucks, and much more, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Juneteenth Sneakerball, “A Red Carpet Affair”, doors open at 8:30 p.m., Tickets $25 each, $125 table.

Sunday, June 18

Father’s Day Luncheon, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., free to attend.

Sunday Night Blues Concert, preshow begins at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8 p.m., at Mayfield Park or Homer City Hall if it rains.

For more information, call the town of Homer, at 318-927-3555 or 318-927-1313.

