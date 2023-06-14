Inmate found dead at Miller County Jail

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, June 13.

Officials say 26-year-old Charles Ziska was found hanging in his cell just after 10 p.m. during a routine security check. Staff called for assistance and began life saving measures. The jail nurse, LifeNet EMS and Miller County Deputies were also called to assist, however, Ziska died from his injuries.

Arkansas State Police were called to investigate and the Miller County coroner was contacted. Ziska’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Ziska was being housed at the jail for several felony charges. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

