‘I’m dumbfounded.’ Family reacts after woman found dead on side of highway

HOPKINTON, N.H. (WFSB/Gray News) – The family of a Connecticut woman who was found dead on the side of the highway in New Hampshire is speaking out.

New Hampshire State Police said they identified a woman whose body was found in the breakdown lane of a highway and made an arrest last week.

Troopers identified the woman as 27-year-old Gina Maiorano of Henniker, New Hampshire. Maiorano was found on Interstate 89 north just before 12:15 a.m. on June 5. Troopers released her identity on Tuesday following an autopsy the day before.

Police initially sought the public’s help in identifying her through a photo of a bird feather tattoo. This tattoo is what led police to identifying her.

Her family said they got a phone call from officers asking if Gina Maiorano had any tattoos.

Her cousin, Brittany Wambolt, said the family searched online, finding articles that explained why they got that phone call.

Court documents said Gina Maiorano somehow fell out of the car she was riding in with her boyfriend, 30-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley, dying of blunt impact injuries to the head. She was also covered in road rash. According to the New Hampshire chief medical examiner Dr. Jennie Duval, Gina Maiorano’s manner of death was inconclusive.

Court filings show Hanley didn’t stop the car, calling police the next day after he saw the picture of Gina Maiorano’s tattoo.

Police arrested Hanley, also of Henniker, on charges of felony conduct after an accident, breach of bail and stalking.

According to court documents, Gina Maiorano had a protective order against Hanley following a January domestic violence incident.

Gina’s father, Anthony Maiorano, said the couple seemed to be getting along better in recent months.

“We had visited recently. We had a nice visit,” said Anthony Maiorano.

Family members say Gina Maiorano and Hanley had left Connecticut and moved to New Hampshire, where they say she had recently completed a drug rehabilitation program.

“All seemed well. I’m dumbfounded,” said Anthony Maiorano.

In court documents, Hanley’s father reported to police the couple had used meth the night Gina Maiorano died.

In a tragic situation, Gina Maiorano’s dad is trying to find peace and focus on the two kids she left behind.

“The most important thing is what happens from here. We have the two young ones to worry about, and we’re going to have to work together,” said Anthony Maiorano.

Her family set up a GoFundMe for the children.

New Hampshire State police said they continue to investigate the incident, along with the circumstances that led up to it.

They also said there was no known danger to the public.

