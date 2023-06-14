Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Heart of Louisiana: St. Augustine Church

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Natchitoches Parish, La.(WVUE) - A small rural settlement along Cane River Lake is home to the first church built in Louisiana by a free person of color, to serve a racially mixed population.

The sound of its church bell has been echoing through the community of Isle Brevelle for nearly 200 years. The church began in 1803 as a chapel in the plantation home of Nicholas Augustine Metoyer, a wealthy free man of color. In 1829, Metoyer built a small mission church. Dave McNamara takes us there for a visit in the Heart of Louisiana.

For more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Dangerous heat returns this afternoon
Storms early followed by dangerous heat
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

Latest News

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Louisiana Key Academy was presented with a $35,000 check from...
Louisiana Key Academy presented with check for $35k
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor offers tips on how to keep your pet safe during the Fourth of July
Tim Rhett, owner of Jett Business Systems, will give back to first responders by feeding law...
Business owner to feed law officers, firefighters
Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham
Shelby Co. sheriff announces health struggles on Facebook
Deputy Casey Bragg and Sheriff Julian Whittington
Bossier deputy honored for saving police officer having medical emergency at restaurant