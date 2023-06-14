Getting Answers
Gingerbread House celebrates 25 years

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center is celebrating 25 years!

Operating since 1998, the center is focused on child abuse advocacy. Their mission is to support children and lessen the trauma they may experience during investigations.

Director of Child Life and Community Sophia Herron Sanders and Education Specialist Jordan Webster sat down with KSLA to discuss the milestone.

“We serve children two to 18 who have experienced any sort of abuse, sexual or physical, or been a witness to any sort of violent crime. We also do free counseling for our victims, as well as human trafficking response, and education for the whole community,” said Webster.

There will be all sorts of treats to try, games and prizes, and guided tours of the Gingerbread House. The celebration will be held on Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1700 Buckner Square, Suite 101 in Shreveport.

“We’re going to have cotton candy, cake, just tons of fun and we’re going to be doing a special announcement and proclamation at 11 a.m.,” said Herron Sanders.

