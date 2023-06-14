Getting Answers
Dangerous storms possible today across the ArkLaTex

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a very active past 24 hours across the ArkLaTex with several rounds of severe weather and numerous reports of very large hail. Unfortunately the same pattern that has brought the storms the past few days will stay in place through tonight with more rounds of strong to severe storms looking likely!

For this morning, we are waking up to very warm and muggy conditions with wake up temperatures already in the mid and upper 70s. A few storms remain possible but overall, we should see a break from the widespread severe storms.

As early as midday, more storms could start to fire up to the west and these will then travel east, mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor, through the afternoon. Once again, any storm that does form today will have the potential to become severe with damaging wind gusts and very large hail being the primary concerns. Storms will then continue well into the night along with the risk of severe weather.

Like recent days, it will be cooler north with highs in the low to mid 80s and much hotter south with places like Nachitoches soaring into the mid 90s. Humidity will stay very high making it feel much hotter.

For the rest of the week, storm chances will diminish and temperatures will start to soar. In fact, by this weekend, highs will likely climb into the upper 90s across the ArkLaTex. When you factor in the humidity it will feel nasty with heat index numbers over 105 both Saturday and Sunday! Here comes true summer!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

