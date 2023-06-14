Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia. The country's largest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ rights has suspended its benchmark equality and inclusion rating for Anheuser-Busch, citing the beer company's handling of hate-filled and transphobic backlash received after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in April.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bud Light is no longer the top-selling beer in the United States.

Modelo Especial took over the top spot in May.

According to an analysis of Nielsen data by consulting firm Bump Williams, Modelo represented more than 8% of retail store beer sales in the four weeks ending June 3, while Bud Light was just above 7% during that same time period.

The drop in sales seems to coincide with Bud Light teaming up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Anheuser-Busch InBev says a single can with Mulvaney’s face on it was given to her and was not for sale to the general public and not part of a broad campaign.

However, misinformation surrounding the sponsored post caused some people to swear off the brand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
Victim beaten in head with cast-iron skillet; arrest made
18-wheeler wreck on I-220 E at I-49 N
I-220 E at I-49 N closed due to accident involving 18-wheeler

Latest News

Robinson Film Center turns 15
Versified: Juneteenth to be held at Robinson Film Center
FILE - Los Angeles Zoo's new meerkats warm themselves in the morning sun in their enclosure...
Philadelphia Zoo: Accidental deaths of 5 meerkats apparently caused by poisoning linked to dye
Effingham Co. Juneteenth Celebration this weekend
Minden prepares for ‘Celebrating Stories of Freedom’ Juneteenth event
Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to let Saddleback Church back into the denomination for women pastors