Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

REPORT: BR rapper Boosie Badazz arrested by feds on separate charges after gun case dismissed

Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or...
Rapper and LSU fan Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz or simply Boosie, claps during an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday, June 14, according to TMZ.

The Baton Rouge rapper was in court Wednesday for a gun case that was later dismissed, a spokesperson for the San Diego District Attorney’s Office stated, the report added. However, the rapper was then arrested on another legal issue by agents in the courtroom soon after the gun case was wrapped up, according to the report.

Boosie was reportedly involved in a traffic stop when officers allegedly discovered two guns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Twenty-nine sheriff's office units were on the scene by 5 p.m.
Traffic stops turns into standoff with 20+ CPSO units; driver detained
Authorities have released new details into a weekend incident that forced the closure of a...
Officials: 2 children hurt after acid is poured onto playground slides
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested
DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired
Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
Victim beaten in head with cast-iron skillet; arrest made

Latest News

Miller County Jail (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)
Inmate found dead at Miller County Jail
Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a...
Police make arrest in connection with shooting caught on video, shared on social media
Woman found guilty of stabbing boyfriend in 2020, not reporting death
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session