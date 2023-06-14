Bossier chapter of NAACP hosting Juneteenth celebration

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a special Juneteenth celebration.

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 at Mitchell Park (1518 Cox St.) from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will celebrate the day slaves in Texas were finally freed in 1865.

The event is sponsored by:

Red River Credit Union

Tru Ryderz MC

Please Stop the Killing

Super 1 Foods

Plant a Seed Outreach

S’Port City Corvette Club

Bossier City Marshal

Sam’s Club

Black Voters Matter

Advance Foundations

Heavenly Gates

Greenfield Environmental

Coca-Cola

Imai’J Printing

