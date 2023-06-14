Bossier chapter of NAACP hosting Juneteenth celebration
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a special Juneteenth celebration.
The event will be held Saturday, June 17 at Mitchell Park (1518 Cox St.) from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will celebrate the day slaves in Texas were finally freed in 1865.
The event is sponsored by:
- Red River Credit Union
- Tru Ryderz MC
- Please Stop the Killing
- Super 1 Foods
- Plant a Seed Outreach
- S’Port City Corvette Club
- Bossier City Marshal
- Sam’s Club
- Black Voters Matter
- Advance Foundations
- Heavenly Gates
- Greenfield Environmental
- Coca-Cola
- Imai’J Printing
