Bossier chapter of NAACP hosting Juneteenth celebration

The Juneteenth event will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023.
The Juneteenth event will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is hosting a special Juneteenth celebration.

The event will be held Saturday, June 17 at Mitchell Park (1518 Cox St.) from 3 to 7 p.m. The event will celebrate the day slaves in Texas were finally freed in 1865.

The event is sponsored by:

  • Red River Credit Union
  • Tru Ryderz MC
  • Please Stop the Killing
  • Super 1 Foods
  • Plant a Seed Outreach
  • S’Port City Corvette Club
  • Bossier City Marshal
  • Sam’s Club
  • Black Voters Matter
  • Advance Foundations
  • Heavenly Gates
  • Greenfield Environmental
  • Coca-Cola
  • Imai’J Printing

