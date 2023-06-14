3 tips for taking control of your finances after a divorce
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Being in control of your finances is always important, but especially during and after a divorce.
Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday, June 14 to talk about three critical financial tips for divorcees. Those tips include:
- Understand your financial situation
- Create a post-divorce budget
- Seek professional advice
