3 tips for taking control of your finances after a divorce

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Being in control of your finances is always important, but especially during and after a divorce.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday, June 14 to talk about three critical financial tips for divorcees. Those tips include:

Understand your financial situation

Create a post-divorce budget

Seek professional advice

