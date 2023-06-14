Getting Answers
3 tips for taking control of your finances after a divorce

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, says to understand your financial situation, create a post-divorce budget and seek professional advice.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Being in control of your finances is always important, but especially during and after a divorce.

Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group, joined KSLA live Wednesday, June 14 to talk about three critical financial tips for divorcees. Those tips include:

  • Understand your financial situation
  • Create a post-divorce budget
  • Seek professional advice

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

