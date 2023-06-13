Getting Answers
Women’s Philanthropy Network awards $90,000 to Volunteers for Youth Justice for The Harbor

By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Women’s Philanthropy Network (WPN) is giving Volunteers for Youth Justice a grant for $90,000.

The WPN was founded in 2005 and is a giving circle of women whose mission is to make an impact and enhance the lives of children in Caddo Parish. The group voted at their annual meeting May 24 to award a grant worth $90,000 to the Volunteers for Youth Justice to support The Harbor.

The WPN has awarded a grant worth $90,000 to Volunteers for Youth Justice.
The Harbor is a one-stop-shop resource center for the community that provides various programs ranging from mental health services to occupational speech therapy. The services are aimed at meeting the needs of families who need it most.

“We were missing the educational piece. We were missing someone to be here on site to do tutoring, high-set GED, all the educational components, along with some parenting, nurturing classes. So this grant is going to allow us to provide us these services to everyone in our community free of charge,” said Kelli Todd, executive director of Volunteers for Youth Justice.“

”What’s so impactful to me, you know, is that most of us can’t reach into our own pockets and grant out $90,000 alone, but the collective of these women that come together, they pull their dues and they vote to make one great grant happen for the community,” said Kristina Gustavson, CEO of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana. “So that to me is the greatest impact that they can have.”

Since the WPN was founded, it has granted more than $1.4 million to educational initiatives in the community.

