Victim beaten in head with cast iron skillet; arrest made

Grant McMurtry, DOB: 11/23/1987
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police have made an arrest in a domestic incident after the victim was reportedly struck in the head with a heavy skillet.

The Shreveport Police Department says on June 12 around 6:20 p.m., officers were called out about an assault and battery in the 100 block of Taliaferro Drive. That’s in the Highland/Stoner Hill area.

When officers got there, they spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from the head. Police say the victim was involved in a domestic dispute and was hit in the head with a cast iron skillet.

After an investigation, officers arrested Grant McMurtry, 35.

McMurtry is charged with domestic abuse aggravated assault. Police say the victim is expected to recover from their injuries.

