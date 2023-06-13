Texas man dies in collision of car, 18-wheeler

NEAR WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) — An East Texas man died when he lost control of his car on Interstate 20 then it was struck by an 18-wheeler that was traveling in the same direction, authorities report.

The wreck occurred at 5:01 a.m. Monday (June 12) three miles west of Waskom, Texas.

Joshua D. Benz, 42, of Grand Saline, Texas, was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town & Country west on I-20 when he “... failed to drive in a single lane,” causing him to lose control of the car, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Benz’s car rolled onto its right side and was struck by a westbound 2004 Freightliner truck tractor that was towing a 1993 Monroe Motors semi-trailer. The impact caused the big rig to veer into the center median, where it ran into the cable barrier.

The driver of the 18-wheeler — Kwabena A. Yeboah, 42, of Cumming, Ga. — was not injured.

Benz was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.