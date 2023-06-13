The storm threat continues through Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! The storm threat continues today but it seems we will be getting a break as we head into the afternoon hours. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued earlier this morning expired at 10 AM. We still may see some thunderstorm activity late in the afternoon hours with the chance ramping up late at night. If any storms shoot up and become severe the main threats will, once again, be damaging wind and large hail. A few overnight storms will not be surprising. Temperatures today will be highly dependent on your location, just like yesterday, the low-90s will be possible for some.

Highs the next few days will be heavily influenced by storm chances with readings north staying much cooler but locations south well into the 90s on a daily basis. By the end of the week, high pressure will start to rebuild across the region leading to a drier and hotter pattern. Highs by this time will be soaring into the upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks very hot and humid with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 90s with feels like a temperature near 105! Find ways to stay cool if you have to be outside!

