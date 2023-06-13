Getting Answers
Shreveport’s Juneteenth events start Thursday

Festivities will include Let the Good Times Roll festival, a parade and Art-ish
Multiple organizations held a news conference Monday, June 12, 2023 to announce how Shreveport will celebrate Juneteenth.
By Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Representatives of multiple organizations gathered Monday, June 12 to announce a number of events the City of Shreveport and partners will host to commemorate Juneteenth.

[ArkLaTex Juneteenth Celebrations for 2023]

Members of the Caddo Parish Commission, the Shreveport City Council, the African American Chamber of Commerce, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition, and Rho Omega and Friends attended the news conference Monday afternoon.

“This is such an important day because it speaks to the freedoms of African Americans,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said.

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

“I speak many times about understanding our history and then us knowing the contributions that African Americans have made to that and what we have contributed to that history,” Taylor said. “Also what is important to that history is what our other brothers and sisters who are different ethnicities have contributed to our history.”

Festivities this week will include Rho Omega’s Let the Good Times Roll Festival, a Juneteenth parade and Art-ish, among other events.

“There’s the Let the Good Times Roll Festival sponsored by Rho Omega; they’ve been doing this for 30-plus years,” said Marvkevea Campbell, parade organizer for the Juneteenth Coalition. “The parade is happening on Saturday at 10 a.m. Art-ish will be this weekend as well, Friday going throughout the weekend. We have Words over Lattes on Monday.

“There are so many events that are going to be happening,” Campbell continued. “So many artists are going to be here, Boosie, Chrisette Michelle, all of these different people are going to be here. So, it’s historic.”

Taylor said the Juneteenth celebrations are for all people to attend. “Juneteenth gives us the opportunity to educate and to collaborate, to engage and to also have a very good time. Although this festival celebrates African American culture, it’s a festival for everyone to participate.”

Public events will kick off Thursday, June 15.

