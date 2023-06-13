Getting Answers
Shreveporter dies a week after crash near Waskom

(Source: MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is dead after a crash in east Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened June 2 around 8:15 p.m. on CR 2618, about five miles north of Waskom in Harrison County. Preliminary details show Clinton Bison, 37, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck south on CR 2618 when for some reason, he lost control of the truck, drove off the road, and hit a fence.

The impact caused the truck to roll over, officials say.

Bison was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, officials report. Bison was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead the afternoon of June 9, a week after the crash.

