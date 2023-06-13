Severe weather threat continues today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - From this morning all the way into tomorrow, multiple rounds of storms will likely impact the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Right now, it’s nearly impossible to give the exact timing of these storm complexes but just keep in mind that if you live north of I-20, it could be stormy at times over the next few days. There will be a severe threat with any storms that form with large hail, damaging wind, and torrential rain being the primary concerns. Flash flooding could also become an issue in areas that see repeated rounds of storms.

Highs the next few days will be heavily influenced by storm chances with readings north staying much cooler but locations south well into the 90s on a daily basis. By the end of the week, high pressure will start to rebuild across the region leading to a drier and hotter pattern. Highs by this time will be soaring into the upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits!

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks very hot and humid with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 90s with feels like temperature near 105! Find ways to stay cool if you have to be outside!

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.