Preliminary proceedings begin for new trial of man accused of killing 12-year-old boy in 2010

(KSLA) — More than four years after the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned Brian Horn’s murder conviction, the pretrial process is underway in his new trial.

Prosecutors say it was 13 years ago when Justin Bloxom was murdered by Horn. They say Horn used text messages to pose as a girl and lured the 12-year-old from his friend’s house and into his taxi.

The child’s body was found in a wooded field off U.S. Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish.

Horn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced death.

But that trial and sentence were overturned in 2018 because of the Supreme Court case McCoy versus Louisiana. In that case, the defendant said he was innocent; but against his client’s wishes, his attorney presented him as guilty.

There was similar dispute between Horn and his attorney. Horn wanted to maintain his innocence. Meanwhile, his defense attorney said he was guilty in an effort to avoid the death penalty.

Jury selection for Horn’s new trial is expected to begin June 19 with jurors being selected from Vernon Parish. The trial will be conducted in DeSoto Parish and is expected to get underway on or about June 26.

