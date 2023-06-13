Getting Answers
Marshall police arrest 2 men in connection to ‘22 slaying of man

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Police Department arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of a man last year.

Andrek Jakhob Williams, 21, and Iymahd Nikwane Anderson, 20, were arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old Jerrold Maze, Jr. They are currently in custody at Harrison County Jail, officials with MPD say.

On April 4, 2022, MPD officers arrived at the 600 block of Hollan Street in reference to a call of “trouble unknown” and learned that one person had been shot. Maze, the victim, was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. Responding officers were able to find the vehicle at the hospital, and they spoke with the driver who told them Maze had been shot multiple times by an unknown assailant wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.

Maze succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

MPD, Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and Houston Police Department worked together on the investigation.

“It is great to see the cooperation between MPD, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies working together to seek justice for victims of senseless violence,” MPD Chief Cliff Carruth said.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

