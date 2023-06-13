I-220 E at I-49 N closed due to accident involving 18-wheeler

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck at I-220 E and I-49 N.

Witnesses tell KSLA they saw an 18-wheeler crash into the sign post. Traffic is heavily congested and the roads are closed. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

I-220 East is closed at I-49 North due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 173. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 13, 2023

KSLA has a crew on the scene working to get additional information.

