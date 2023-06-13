Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

I-220 E at I-49 N closed due to accident involving 18-wheeler

18-wheeler wreck on I-220 E at I-49 N
18-wheeler wreck on I-220 E at I-49 N(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck at I-220 E and I-49 N.

Witnesses tell KSLA they saw an 18-wheeler crash into the sign post. Traffic is heavily congested and the roads are closed. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

KSLA has a crew on the scene working to get additional information.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School of hammerhead sharks appear on Robinson Island
Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! Boaters on Robinson Island circled by hammerheads
Clarence Yarbrough
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious
Nautica Byrd, DOB: 11/5/1999
Authorities arrest woman who reportedly shot at someone during Facebook Live
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Harold Dewayne Brown, DOB: 6/5/1984
Man wanted for alleged rape of teenager

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Jimmie Davis Bridge
DOTD says funding changes won’t impact Jimmie Davis Bridge project
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Caddo commissioners today will consider authorizing the parish administrator to seek proposals...
Caddo fails to advance effort to use traffic cameras to crack down on speeders in the parish