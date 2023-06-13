Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Henry Whitehorn makes official campaign announcement, says he’s challenging Prator to become Caddo Parish sheriff

Henry Whitehorn made his official campaign announcement for sheriff of Caddo Parish on Tuesday,...
Henry Whitehorn made his official campaign announcement for sheriff of Caddo Parish on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.(KSLA)
By Tamer Knight and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Henry Whitehorn has now officially announced his candidacy for sheriff of Caddo Parish.

Whitehorn made the announcement Tuesday, June 13 at Orlandeaux’s Café on Cross Lake in Shreveport.

“Throughout my career, I have demonstrated ethical decision-making, with a commitment to integrity and professional excellence that has been an asset to leading people,” said Whitehorn. “I have established and sustained relationships at all levels of the government, community, and corporate spheres that will position the sheriff’s department for continued growth and opportunities.”

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: HENRY WHITEHORN WANTS TO BE CADDO’S SHERIFF]

Whitehorn retired as the U.S. marshal for the Wester District of Louisiana in January of 2020 after serving in that role for nearly a decade. Whitehorn also previously served as the chief of the Shreveport Police Department. His campaign team says while he was chief, the city saw its lowest levels of violent crime and property crimes in more than 30 years.

Before he was chief, Whitehorn worked as the deputy secretary for Public Safety Services, and as the superintendent of Louisiana State Police.

Whitehorn earned his BA in criminal justice from LSUS, and got a master’s of science in criminal justice from Grambling. Whitehorn is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and previously worked patrol for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Sheriff Steve Prator, the incumbent, has already said he’ll seek reelection.

