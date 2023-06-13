Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
DOTD says funding changes won’t impact Jimmie Davis Bridge project

Jimmie Davis Bridge
Jimmie Davis Bridge(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Jimmie Davis Bridge project is moving forward as planned despite funding changes.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says a portion of the state general obligation bond funding to be used for the project was removed from House Bill 2 in the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. They say the funding that was removed won’t be needed immediately, but will be needed in the last few years of the five-year project.

LaDOTD officials say the change to HB 2 will not impact the current project timeline. Current funds are secured from the American Rescue Plan Act ($100 million), federal bridge dollars ($108 million), and state bonds ($18 million).

Construction to begin late 2024

Design work on the project has already started. DOTD says they plan on submitting a capital outlay request to restore the funding that was removed. This will be included in the budget for approval in the 2024 Regular Legislative Session.

