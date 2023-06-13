DeSoto Parish School District employee arrested, fired

LOGANSPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman who worked for the DeSoto Parish School District has been arrested after allegedly entering someone’s home without permission.

The sheriff’s office says on the morning of June 6, Maya Sweenie reportedly left school and entered the home of a Logansport woman while she was in bed. Sweenie is charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The sheriff’s office says Sweenie was let go from her position with the school district. The district says Sweenie was with them a very short time.

