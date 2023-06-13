Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on scene of possible road rage incident

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Nearly two dozen units with Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported to the scene of a possible road rage incident Tuesday afternoon (June 13).

When Caddo deputies tried to pull a man over during a traffic stop, he stopped the vehicle, but then sped away, officials with the sheriff’s office say. Law enforcement proceeded to follow the driver, and spike strips were eventually put down to stop him.

Officers managed to stop the driver on Highway 1 at Drift Inn Landing in the northern part of Caddo Parish.

According to officials, the driver refuses to exit the vehicle, so there is a standoff between him and deputies.

As of 5 p.m., 29 sheriff’s office units were still on the scene.

